Voice of the Reader: Trump's facilitators

To the Editor:

In 2015 I was hopeful Jeb Bush or John Kasich would become president and Speaker Ryan’s legislative agenda might finally become law. It was an extraordinary opportunity for the Republican Party.

Suddenly a new candidate descended a golden escalator. He was a joke in the business world, devoid of any positive character qualities, a purveyor of hate, a reality TV performer, and not a conservative.

Sadly, he was elected and the results were children caged, increased budget and trade deficits, allies alienated, dictators courted, and incompetence becoming the norm.

Then it got worse.

He told Bob Woodward the virus was very contagious and deadly and then hid those facts from our citizens while discouraging appropriate preventative measures. The economy plunged and thousands have died and will die unnecessarily.

In my lifetime I have witnessed McCarthyism, the Cuban missile crisis, the Vietnam War, Nixon, the Iran hostage crisis, and 9/11. The past four years, culminating on Jan. 6 with an attempt by the president of the United States to overturn a free and fair election by violence and intimidation, has cast a blight on this country I have not previously witnessed. Democracy is now more fragile.