Voice of the Reader: Trust the experts

To the Editor:
As a third-year medical student at SIU, I’m in a similar position to most of you: Social distancing at home with my family and finding myself with too much time on my hands. With this excess time, I thought I could use my blossoming scientific “expertise” to write about what we should take away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the opinion of this medical student, there is a clear practical takeaway from the COVID-19 pandemic: Trust the experts.
In an age where even the president has trouble with misinformation, it becomes more important than ever to trust experts in their respective fields. We lean on experts like Dr. Fauci in times of crisis, but we often neglect the information that experts are publishing and recommending when a threat isn’t imminent.
This doesn’t apply to just the medical field (by all means, please, listen to your physician and cut out the cigarettes) but also can be applied pharmacology, climatology, meteorology, and any other branch of science that can apply to your day-to-day life. The work of scientists is data driven and generally agenda free.
The brilliant Dr. Fauci puts it best: “I have no ideology. My Ideology is health.” Scientists who publish false data suffer real consequences, which is something that cannot be said of cable news.
So, when we finally re-emerge from our houses, whenever that may be, I urge you to trust science even when a pandemic isn’t knocking at the door.
Kyle Whittington
Elkville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!