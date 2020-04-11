Voice of the Reader: Trust the experts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

As a third-year medical student at SIU, I’m in a similar position to most of you: Social distancing at home with my family and finding myself with too much time on my hands. With this excess time, I thought I could use my blossoming scientific “expertise” to write about what we should take away from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the opinion of this medical student, there is a clear practical takeaway from the COVID-19 pandemic: Trust the experts.

In an age where even the president has trouble with misinformation, it becomes more important than ever to trust experts in their respective fields. We lean on experts like Dr. Fauci in times of crisis, but we often neglect the information that experts are publishing and recommending when a threat isn’t imminent.

This doesn’t apply to just the medical field (by all means, please, listen to your physician and cut out the cigarettes) but also can be applied pharmacology, climatology, meteorology, and any other branch of science that can apply to your day-to-day life. The work of scientists is data driven and generally agenda free.