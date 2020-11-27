 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Two-party system is not fair
Voice of the Reader: Two-party system is not fair

To the Editor:

Our country's elections are not democratic or free and fair, especially at the state and federal levels. And it's not for the reasons Trump claims.

The first: The past nature of our elections engenders fear and even hatred against third/opposition parties and candidates that are seen as supposedly “stealing” votes from one of the two ruling parties. The repression extends up to many state governments and even the bipartisan FEC, where onerous ballot access laws, biased judges, and compromised boards of elections and commissioners often work to make it extremely difficult or even impossible at times for even the most earnest of opposition candidates and parties to get on the ballot and participate in major debates. By a stroke of good fortune, the Illinois Libertarian and Green Party ballot access case earlier this year was heard by several fair judges, but that was the exception rather than the rule across the land.

For those of us who support free and fair democratic elections, we have much work to do these coming years to try and overturn decades of two-party state propaganda, to convince legislators from the aforementioned two parties to do what is right instead of what enriches their party, to pass reforms such as ranked choice voting, proportional representation, and fair ballot access laws.

If we are successful in this, we will have a potent means to hold elected officials accountable for their conduct, and thus stand a better chance of securing other much needed policies and reforms.

Joshua Hellmann

Murphysboro

