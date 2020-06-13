Voice of the Reader: Two viruses

Both are unseen and everywhere. They are known by their effects on people. COVID makes people sick and sometimes die; racism makes people seem less human and sometimes die. The COVID virus is transmitted by close contact; the racist virus by white upbringing. Sometimes COVID shows no symptoms; racism's symptoms are mostly invisible to whites. Most appear to recover from COVID; racism is like a chronic condition. COVID is controlled by social distancing and wearing masks; racism is lessened by social closeness and dropping masks of privilege. COVID calls for quarantines and shelter in place; racism calls for getting out and mixing together inter-racially. A vaccine for COVID may be coming; the cure for racism entails difficult personal changes such as getting beyond our fears and our comfort zones.