Voice of the Reader: Unitarians endorse fair tax

To the Editor:

Both the Board of Trustees and the Social Action Committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship have endorsed the nonpartisan Fair Tax Amendment that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. We strongly encourage voters in Southern Illinois to familiarize themselves with this proposed constitutional amendment, and to vote “Yes” for the Fair Tax.

We affirm and promote justice and equity in human relations, and we support the Fair Tax because the current tax structure in Illinois is neither just nor equitable. When one includes sales taxes and property taxes, the lowest income people in our state pay 14.4% of their income in taxes, while the wealthiest Illinois taxpayers pay 7.4% of theirs. The Fair Tax Amendment, by allowing the legislature to tax different income levels at different rates, will live up to its name by decreasing the troubling unfairness embodied in our current tax structure.

On the other side of the equation, we see clearly that current state revenue is not sufficient to support critical public services, including public health, education, social services, and infrastructure renewal. The Fair Tax will generate significant additional income, enabling our state to better fund these needs.