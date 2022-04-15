Voice of the Reader: Unite all of humanity

To the Editor:

Yet another war. Yawn! So what else is new? Are the brave Russian peacekeepers coming to save the oppressed Russophonic minority from genocide by neo-Nazi Ukrainians? (Funny how neo-Nazis would pick a Jewish president). Are the brave Ukrainians defending democracy for the United States and the West? (From the people who brought you Saddam Hussein’s mushroom cloud).

Did the U.S. violate its pledge to not expand NATO eastward beyond the newly unified Germany in 1989? Did Russia violate its pledge not to attack Ukraine if they would surrender their Soviet-era nuclear missiles in 1992? Is the only lesson anyone will learn from this is that bigger bombs and larger militaries will keep us safe?

So many questions, but the few things we can be certain of is that this war will swell the coffers of the military industrial complex, make the rich richer, the poor poorer, and fill the atmosphere with more greenhouse gases. Surely any visiting extraterrestrial or a benevolent deity would shake their heads in bewilderment at our self-destructive games.

The only thing that will solve this, is if we reject the entire nationalist-militarist paradigm, unite all of humanity into a democratic global commonwealth, and free ourselves from a dysfunctional system that keep offering us the same disasters, over and over again.

Gary K. Shepherd

Carbondale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0