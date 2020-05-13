Voice of the Reader: Universal health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

As we move into the new reality of a shrinking economy and high unemployment, all brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the potential of virtually unprecedented rates of illness and mortality, one thing becomes painfully evident: We need universal health care.

Under the current system, we rely on for-profit health insurance companies for protection against the crushing cost of getting sick. Here is how they think: Cost and eligibility for coverage are predicated on their calculation of risk, or the likelihood of having to pay claims. If they anticipate that your risk is too high, you are uninsurable.

So how do you think the pandemic will influence their calculation? As workers lose their jobs, they are also at risk of losing their group health insurance as well (if they have any). Do you think the health insurance industry will offer them coverage on an individual basis, regardless of price? My guess is that in light of this new scenario, it’s not likely.