Voice of the Reader: Universal health care

To the Editor:
As we move into the new reality of a shrinking economy and high unemployment, all brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the potential of virtually unprecedented rates of illness and mortality, one thing becomes painfully evident: We need universal health care.
Under the current system, we rely on for-profit health insurance companies for protection against the crushing cost of getting sick. Here is how they think: Cost and eligibility for coverage are predicated on their calculation of risk, or the likelihood of having to pay claims. If they anticipate that your risk is too high, you are uninsurable.
So how do you think the pandemic will influence their calculation? As workers lose their jobs, they are also at risk of losing their group health insurance as well (if they have any). Do you think the health insurance industry will offer them coverage on an individual basis, regardless of price? My guess is that in light of this new scenario, it’s not likely.
This creates the most compelling argument imaginable for guaranteed coverage through our government, whether it be via Medicare, Obamacare or something else. There are currently more than 900 health insurance companies in the U.S., all underwriting and paying claims differently. Granted, it will be a complicated and painful transition to a universal system, but it is now urgently necessary, considering the nature and duration of the crisis we face. But considering the trade-off of tax dollars for current privately-paid premiums (with the profit margin eliminated), whether by employers or individuals, the cost should be manageable if properly done.
If nothing else, there are savings to be realized simply in implementing a uniform system of delivery. Most important, we cannot afford not to do it.
Jim Renshaw
Carbondale
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!