 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Vaccine is not a magic bullet
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Vaccine is not a magic bullet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

“With potential vaccine approval looming, Pritzker warns of long process,” printed Dec. 4, reminds us that vaccine approval won’t be a magic bullet for a world rocked by COVID-19. People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. We need help now and for the long months to come.

Vaccine nationalism is rampant as wealthy countries like the U.S., the U.K. and Canada have gobbled up early vaccine commitments. So, we know the world’s most vulnerable people will wait the longest. Meanwhile, global health problems rise as a side effect of COVID-19.

The World Food Program projects that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. The WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF estimate 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services.

I call on Sens. Durbin and Duckworth to get creative, fight, and prioritize passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition to help lower-income countries.

Cynthia Changyit Levin

Town and Country, Missouri

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Lack of respect

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost has clearly demonstrated his lack of respect for our nation's electoral system by his support of the Texan lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President-elect Biden’s win in the national election.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Suck it up

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Suck it up, this is also a war, follow the guidelines science has recommended. Hang in so fewer deaths will occur until that vaccine is ready. Many are helping, volunteering so victory will be ours again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News