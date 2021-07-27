Voice of the Reader: Vaccines save lives

To the Editor:

I am not a doctor; nor do I play one on TV. What I am, however, is a consumer of information. Let me qualify that. I consume impartial and vetted information. As it relates to the coronavirus, I have read countless articles from numerous sources, detailing the effects, as well as effective mitigation measures. This is especially true with respect to vaccines.

It is nothing short of perplexing that the single most effective way to liberate us all from the pandemic has become a symbol of division. Have we lost our collective minds? Over 600,000 of our citizens have died, after contracting the virus, for Pete’s sake.

On a daily basis, I see post after post on social media where individuals defiantly declare their opposition to vaccines. Certainly, there are historical reasons why some groups’ reticence may be justified. I also somewhat understand a reluctance by some to feel uncomfortable injecting something in their body they believe was created in warp speed. However, if your reason for opposing the vaccine is shaped by politics or some other tool of division, it is time to rethink your priorities.

There is a wealth of information on the subject. All one has to do is seek it out.