Voice of the Reader: Veto HB 3360

To the Editor:

As a healthcare professional, I was extremely disappointed when I learned that HB 3360 had passed through the Illinois General Assembly. This disastrous piece of legislation will do nothing but add extra, unnecessary costs and burdens to the Illinois healthcare community, the Illinois business community and Illinoisans at large.

Under HB 3360, Illinois will become a national outlier, with a nine percent interest rate enforced on all personal injury lawsuit damages. This comes out to be nearly nine times higher than any other state. If that’s not bad enough, HB 3360 also allows for interest to add up before a case is heard. This means doctors, nurses, business owners and employers will be paying for years of extra costs.

In the end, the only people who win under HB 3360 are trial lawyers. In order for Governor Pritzker to do what is best for the public at large, he must veto HB 3360 before its terrible impact can go into effect.

Angela Pearson

McLeansboro

LPN, Advantage Nursing

