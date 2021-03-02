 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Veto House Bill 3360
Voice of the Reader: Veto House Bill 3360

To the Editor:

As hospital leaders, we urge the governor to veto House Bill 3360 because of the devastating impact it will have on patients, hospitals, providers and the entire health care system in the state.

House Bill 3360 would allow trial lawyers to charge higher interest rates in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The 9% annual interest rate accrues even before a lawsuit is filed. It will increase health care costs, drive physicians out of Illinois, and cause physicians in training not to choose Illinois as a career workplace, further jeopardizing patients’ access to care, especially in our most vulnerable communities. It passed during lame duck session in January with no deliberation, discussion or debate — and no consideration for hospitals or providers that will be harmfully impacted.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association conservatively estimates that statewide, House Bill 3360 will cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually. These dollars will come directly from hospitals, most of which are self-insured, including SSM Health’s Good Samaritan and St. Mary’s Hospitals. As nonprofit hospitals, this will result in dollars that would be reinvested into patient care and infrastructure to be diverted to pay for unnecessary, excessive legal costs and higher settlements.

We urge Gov. Pritzker to veto HB 3360 and support reducing the cost of care, not increasing it.

Jeremy Bradford

Mount Vernon

President, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Damon Harbison

Centralia

President, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

