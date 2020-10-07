Voice of the Reader: Volunteer First Responder Housing Act

To the Editor:
With politics in our nation’s capital becoming increasingly bitter and partisan as we approach the election, folks here in Williamson County are lucky to have Congressman Mike Bost working on issues that actually matter to us. Mike is a former firefighter and he is a co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus. In that role, he has championed a number of bills and initiatives to help local fire departments get the tools and resources that we need to serve our communities.
Recently, Mike introduced the Volunteer First Responder Housing Act, which makes it easier for volunteer fire and EMS personnel to take advantage of existing federal programs to help people purchase a home. This sort of common sense policy will help fire departments recruit and retain volunteers, while also encouraging volunteers to put down roots in the community where they serve.
One of the greatest challenges that we face in the Williamson County Fire Protection District is investing time and money into training volunteers who end up leaving for full-time positions. Just getting a firefighter through basic training takes several months of instruction and practical drills. We have a core group that is passionate about training and passing along the knowledge, but what happens when that group retires? The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act would be a phenomenal new tool for us to use to keep more volunteer firefighters living and serving right here in Williamson County.
Chief Jeremy Norris
Williamson County Fire Protection District
