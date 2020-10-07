Voice of the Reader: Volunteer First Responder Housing Act

To the Editor:

With politics in our nation’s capital becoming increasingly bitter and partisan as we approach the election, folks here in Williamson County are lucky to have Congressman Mike Bost working on issues that actually matter to us. Mike is a former firefighter and he is a co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus. In that role, he has championed a number of bills and initiatives to help local fire departments get the tools and resources that we need to serve our communities.

Recently, Mike introduced the Volunteer First Responder Housing Act, which makes it easier for volunteer fire and EMS personnel to take advantage of existing federal programs to help people purchase a home. This sort of common sense policy will help fire departments recruit and retain volunteers, while also encouraging volunteers to put down roots in the community where they serve.