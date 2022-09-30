Voice of the Reader: Volunteer

To the Editor:

In 2008 my mother-in-law was in a local rehab/elder care facility after a stroke. While visiting Ruth I witnessed Robin Harper, our Johnson County Clerk enter and begin chatting with the elderly residents. Ms. Harper was there to bring absentee ballot applications to the residents so they could vote in the upcoming election. She was so kind and patient explaining the process over and over to different tables of mostly elderly women. She garnered my vote right then and there. Robin Harper is still Johnson County Clerk, she oversees our elections. She does her job with indefatigable integrity.

There are groups of people trying to keep County Clerks so busy with frivolous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests they aren't able to allocate the time necessary to oversee our next election. These actions, by a tiny sliver of people who still believe the big lie, as told by our former President about the fantasy of "stolen elections." They appear to be trying to legitimize the big lie for upcoming elections. They should be ashamed of themselves. Unfortunately shame seems to have passed away with the partisan divide in our Country.

To the good people of Johnson I ask you to do as I have done, if you are able, volunteer to be an election judge. Volunteer to be a poll watcher, help our elections to continue to have the integrity they have always had here in Johnson County.

Stephen Nickels

Simpson