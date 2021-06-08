Voice of the Reader: Vote before it's too late

To the Editor:

I would like to direct a few questions toward our U.S. House Representative, Mike Bost.

My first inquiry concerns the ousting of Liz Cheney from her post as third in line of leadership in the Republican house caucus for insisting on the truth of the election and forming a non-partisan committee to shake the bad apples from the traitorous tree which we now refer to as the Jan. 6 Capital insurrection. This will go down in history as an infamous date comparable to 9/11. Mr. Bost, as predictable as a snowfall in January, you voted against the Democratic bill because your house minority leader and Trump parrot, Kevin McCarthy told you to.

As one of your constituents, I feel I have a right to know your vote on Cheney's courageous demise. I feel I not only speak for my fellow Democrats but for the 30% of Republicans who still believed in democracy and the rule of law. So, the question is simple. Did you vote to keep her or kick her to the curb?

My next question should be the most concerning to all. If you were still in the Illinois house and the majority of Illinoisans voted for a Republican for president but the Democratic legislature threw out the results for some lame reason, how would you react? Would this be one of your, "Let my people go," moments?