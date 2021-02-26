Voice of the Reader: Vote Democrat

To the Editor:

Southern Illinois remains disgruntled towards state politics. Are we the people of Southern Illinois causing our own our concerns?

What was once a powerhouse of the Illinois Democratic Party, Southern Illinois has moved a great distance from this memory. For far too long, Chicago has controlled all of the state's political ambitions. Southern Illinois loses more and more as another term ends.

It is time for Southern Illinois to embrace the party it once voted for. The current state of Illinois politics is not benefitting Southern Illinois as it once did. Voting for the Republican Party gives Southern Illinois nothing but a minority in the state government; the Democrats are much too powerful to have to work with a minority government. The Democratic Party has total control of the state and this will not change regardless of how angry Southern Illinoisans are towards the Democratic trifecta.

For too long Illinois has been controlled by Chicago Democrats. If Southern Illinois wants to prosper once again, we need to elect Democrats who can get bills passed that benefit us. A Republican can be ignored easily in the current political landscape, the same cannot be said for a Democrat.