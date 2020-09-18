Voice of the Reader: Vote for Curran

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Mark Curran, candidate for Illinois' United States Senator, is a man of integrity. He is a Christian who believes in upholding the Constitution of the United States. He will be a strong voice for faith, family and freedom. He will not support the taxpayers being forced to fund Planned Parenthood with the taxes we pay.

As the longest serving sheriff in history of Lake County, Illinois, from 2006 to 2018, Mark has also served as the Attorney General's Gang Crime Bureau Chief; Senior Prosecutor, Lake County State's Attorney; Special Assistant, United States Attorney. He believes in protecting the citizens of this nation and prosecuting those who break the laws and harm people, businesses and cities. He will not support sanctuary cities to harbor those who do not obey the laws set forth in our constitution.

Mark Curran also supports the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms as set forth in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. He supports the America First Agenda to put American workers first, keeping America safe, and protecting out liberties.

Log onto electcurran.com to learn more about Mark Curran.

Let's send a sheriff to Washington. Please, vote for Mark Curran, Republican candidate for United States Senate.