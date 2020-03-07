Voice of the Reader: Vote for Darren Duncan for Congress
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Vote for Darren Duncan for Congress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Darren Duncan is a seventh-generation farmer and father of four who is disgusted with politicians in Washington more concerned about getting rich off their office or winning an election than by serving the people they represent.

Darren will fight for rural areas and small towns like ours, throughout central and southern Illinois to help make sure they're no longer forgotten by the DC elite. Darren supports our President and will bring common sense to Washington. Darren is a Christian, Farmer and Conservative.

Unlike, his opponent, Darren can not be bought by the Swamp and the DC insiders, who have spent over half a million dollars trying to buy their influence in this election.

Vote for a candidate who can't be bought. Vote for Darren Duncan on March 17.

Alex Walker

Mattoon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Louder than words

Letter to the Editor: I thought there were whistleblower laws protecting employees from retaliation when they made accusations of superiors acting in illegal or unethical ways, regardless of whether those accusations were later proven.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Socialism

Letter to the Editor: We are wise to thoughtfully consider in what specific ways this candidate proposes to put essential socialism to work for the benefit of the general population.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: No basis in reality

Letter to the Editor: Those who live near oil and gas development can not only see the benefits first-hand — they can also see that fear-mongering claims made by the “Keep It In the Ground” movement have little basis in reality.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Act accordingly

Letter to the Editor: It is up to Illinois judges and lawyers to begin to educate others in their field and embrace a court system that acts accordingly to those affected by FASD.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Leaf blowers?

Letter to the Editor: Sen. Fine, may I make a modest request? It might be a novel concept, perhaps a radical and bizarre change in direction for people of your political persuasion. Here it is: Leave me alone.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Climate emergency is real

Letter to the Editor: The climate emergency is real and fossil fuels are the main cause. If we don’t start now to phase them out, we condemn our children to an unhealthy, impoverished and violent future.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Approve the project

Letter to the Editor: The ICC should approve the project to continue to support the more than 100,000 high-skilled jobs the energy industry employs in Illinois each and every year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News