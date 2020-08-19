Voice of the Reader: Vote Friess

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I am a longtime resident of Southern Illinois and I take pride in exercising my right to vote.

Jerry Costello convinced the people of this district that he shared our conservative values, and, in 2018 I voted for him because I believed he’d be fair and impartial. After we re-elected Jerry Costello in 2018, his first vote was for Mike Madigan. Jerry then quietly stepped down as State Representative and the seat was given to another handpicked, Madigan supporting Democrat -- Nathan Reitz.

I recently received a mailer paid for by the hardworking taxpayers in our district in which Nathan Reitz claimed that the state budget is balanced. This was the first time I realized Nathan was lying to me.

Then, I received a second mailer that proclaimed, “Nathan said no to a pay raise.” Nathan Reitz voted himself a pay raise in 2019, shortly after being appointed. This was the second time I realized Nathan was lying to me.