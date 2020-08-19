Voice of the Reader: Vote Friess

To the Editor:
I am a longtime resident of Southern Illinois and I take pride in exercising my right to vote.
Jerry Costello convinced the people of this district that he shared our conservative values, and, in 2018 I voted for him because I believed he’d be fair and impartial. After we re-elected Jerry Costello in 2018, his first vote was for Mike Madigan. Jerry then quietly stepped down as State Representative and the seat was given to another handpicked, Madigan supporting Democrat -- Nathan Reitz.
I recently received a mailer paid for by the hardworking taxpayers in our district in which Nathan Reitz claimed that the state budget is balanced. This was the first time I realized Nathan was lying to me.
Then, I received a second mailer that proclaimed, “Nathan said no to a pay raise.” Nathan Reitz voted himself a pay raise in 2019, shortly after being appointed. This was the second time I realized Nathan was lying to me.
It is time to retire Nathan Reitz. It is time to send a voice to Springfield that will oppose the radical left-wing agenda of Governor J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Mike Madigan. Let’s do our part this November and elect a trusted conservative. We need a Representative that stands against tax increases, supports the pro-life movement, and knows how to put up a fight for Southern Illinois.
Join me in voting David Friess for State Representative on Nov. 3.
Lynn Wellman
Waterloo
