Voice of the Reader: Vote Hightower for JALC Trustee

To the Editor:

John A. Logan’s Board of Trustees needs new voices and new directions that foster trust, communication, and transparency with communities, students, faculty and staff. Too many trustees have served for too long and are too entrenched in the “business as usual” model of operating. That is why we are supporting Angelo Hightower for JALC Trustee. He is the best choice for bringing a new voice and vision to the JALC Board through his commitments to community service, employee relations, and conflict resolution.

We have known Angelo Hightower since he was our student at the College and have followed his career. His weekly “Saturday Shoutouts” applaud the grassroots community contributions of individuals, businesses, and organizations in our area. Mr. Hightower’s letters to the SI Editor reflect his concern and knowledge of national and global issues. An active-duty Air Force veteran, former Marion City Council member and Marion School Board Member, Hightower currently serves as safety officer for the Marion Police Department.