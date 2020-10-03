Voice of the Reader: Vote like your future depends on it

To the Editor:
I have a solution to the debate that wasn't. Give the moderator a switch to the candidates' microphones. When one person is speaking, the mic is not live for the other person. If the moderator has control, he/she can prevent another embarrassing 90 minutes.
Both campaign committees agreed to a set of rules, but one consistently considered himself above mundane things like agreed-to rules. As a retired classroom teacher, I would not have allowed behavior such as Tuesday night. Any student so rude and betraying such bully-like behavior would have to leave my classroom.
I won't be watching another so-called debate. Might give the VP debates a try since I have not seen either of the two candidates exhibiting such behavior. All TVs have an on/off switch.
My husband and I have already voted at the County Clerk's office. I have served as a precinct committee person and watched the whole voting and counting process and been an observer at the counting of the ballots at our courthouse. The process is simple and safe. Early or absentee ballots are put aside until the end to make sure no one votes twice. A couple of incidents of ballots not processed correctly or thrown away by accident can make no dent in millions of ballots tallied correctly. If you are voting by mail, do it immediately, last-minute ballots might delay the final count. Vote like your future depends on it, because it does.
Marlene Koerner
Herrin
