Voice of the Reader: Vote like your future depends on it

To the Editor:

I have a solution to the debate that wasn't. Give the moderator a switch to the candidates' microphones. When one person is speaking, the mic is not live for the other person. If the moderator has control, he/she can prevent another embarrassing 90 minutes.

Both campaign committees agreed to a set of rules, but one consistently considered himself above mundane things like agreed-to rules. As a retired classroom teacher, I would not have allowed behavior such as Tuesday night. Any student so rude and betraying such bully-like behavior would have to leave my classroom.

I won't be watching another so-called debate. Might give the VP debates a try since I have not seen either of the two candidates exhibiting such behavior. All TVs have an on/off switch.