Voice of the Reader: Vote no to tax

To the Editor:
Last month, you read about the Progressive Tax Amendment on the ballot for November and how voters will get the opportunity to amend the Illinois Constitution to allow for different income tax rates based on income levels. I do not support this Progressive Tax Amendment for two important reasons.
First, this is not a tax change, this is a constitutional change. The lawmakers in Springfield want you to trust that they will do the right thing with your money. The amendment will allow them to create tax brackets based on income levels that a simple majority in the General Assembly can change at any time. The idea of a tax break is simply no guarantee.
Second, any promise of additional funding for public education, infrastructure and critical social service providers will not rise to any projected level. With $10 billion allocated for spending with only $3.7 billion in projected revenue from the tax change. Those are pre-COVID-19 numbers, which everyone including Gov. Pritzker knows will be much lower.
In his recent Letter to the Editor, Bill Sasso failed to mention how unstable the current business climate is. After businesses from Mount Vernon to Carbondale were forced to close their doors for more than 10 weeks, they will now be asked to pay more in taxes, forcing them to kill jobs, close up shop, or even move out of state.
If you see the value in helping 110,000 small businesses in Illinois, please join me in saying no to Pritzker's progressive tax hike.
Matt Rodewald
Geneva
