Voice of the Reader: Vote no to tax
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Vote no to tax

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Last month, you read about the Progressive Tax Amendment on the ballot for November and how voters will get the opportunity to amend the Illinois Constitution to allow for different income tax rates based on income levels. I do not support this Progressive Tax Amendment for two important reasons.

First, this is not a tax change, this is a constitutional change. The lawmakers in Springfield want you to trust that they will do the right thing with your money. The amendment will allow them to create tax brackets based on income levels that a simple majority in the General Assembly can change at any time. The idea of a tax break is simply no guarantee.

Second, any promise of additional funding for public education, infrastructure and critical social service providers will not rise to any projected level. With $10 billion allocated for spending with only $3.7 billion in projected revenue from the tax change. Those are pre-COVID-19 numbers, which everyone including Gov. Pritzker knows will be much lower.

In his recent Letter to the Editor, Bill Sasso failed to mention how unstable the current business climate is. After businesses from Mount Vernon to Carbondale were forced to close their doors for more than 10 weeks, they will now be asked to pay more in taxes, forcing them to kill jobs, close up shop, or even move out of state.

If you see the value in helping 110,000 small businesses in Illinois, please join me in saying no to Pritzker's progressive tax hike.

Matt Rodewald

Geneva

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The true enemy

Letter to the Editor: Embrace our differences and celebrate the attributes that makes us unique. Rather than condemning those who are different, we must all strive to recognize the value those differences provide.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Comparison

Letter to the Editor: As a former Southern Illinoisan and now a Texan, I would like to compare Illinois and Texas in relation to COVID-19 testing.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Why?

Letter to the Editor: Every time I have failed to show mercy to the oppressed, I have failed the America I love and added to the indelible stain of indifference on our heart.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Here to help

Letter to the Editor: Since schools have closed, millions of children are missing out on school meals. Businesses have shut down and laid off workers, leaving families without steady paychecks needed to afford groceries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News