Voice of the Reader: Vote Republican on Nov. 3

To the Editor:

I recently spoke with a friend who is strongly opposed to the graduated income tax amendment on the ballot this November. This same friend also planned on voting for Nathan Reitz, a Democrat, for state representative. I was simultaneously shocked and confused at how one could support the very candidate that voted to place the tax amendment on our ballot.

Nathan was never elected by the voters of the 116th; he was hand-picked by the Democratic Party of Illinois because he agreed to support the Mike Madigan agenda, SPECIFICALLY, the issue of a graduated income tax. The hypocrisy of supporting Reitz while opposing the tax amendment is shocking and seemingly due to a misunderstanding of what Nathan Reitz was appointed to do. He was not selected to represent the people of the 116th, he was selected to vote YES on yet another tax hike without meaningful reform.

David Friess is your conservative candidate in the race for state representative in the 116th District. He is a Desert Storm Air Force veteran. As a veteran myself, I know this means he has worked hard his entire life to EARN his accomplishments, rather than take handouts from his dad, as his opponent has. Though he went to law school in Chicago, David is an attorney in the community of Red Bud, NOT Chicago.