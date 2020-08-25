Voice of the Reader: Vote them out

To the Editor:
This is an open letter to the Republican and Democratic parties:
I am writing to express my disdain with both parties prior to the November election. With COVID-19 running rampant in America, bipartisan politics is still the forefront of the agenda in congress. Pelosi and McConnell have failed the American People and are a disgrace.
Please send a message to Congress on Election Day by voting against any incumbent running for office. It is time for change.
Roland Bird
Thompsonville
