Voice of the Reader: Vote them out

Once, as a staff member to Congressman Paul Simon, a time when staff members were rarely allowed on the floor of the House, I had the opportunity and honor of being there for the passage of a key piece of legislation. It was an awesome and unforgettable experience. So last week, when I saw rioters sitting in the chair of the presiding officer, while some congressmen and women cowered in the balcony and on the floor, I was overwhelmed with anger and bitterness by these events.