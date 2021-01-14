 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Vote them out
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Vote them out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Once, as a staff member to Congressman Paul Simon, a time when staff members were rarely allowed on the floor of the House, I had the opportunity and honor of being there for the passage of a key piece of legislation. It was an awesome and unforgettable experience. So last week, when I saw rioters sitting in the chair of the presiding officer, while some congressmen and women cowered in the balcony and on the floor, I was overwhelmed with anger and bitterness by these events.

So, let me express those feelings in the following way (with deep apologies to A. Lincoln):

With malice toward all

And charity toward none,

Send those criminals

To Guantanamo!

Let me also include in this the 140 members of the House who perpetrated the myth that the election of Biden was a hoax, this encouraging the rioters ... and that includes Congressman Bost. These members violated their oath of office to uphold the constitution. They should be voted out of office.

Allen Cissell

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A failure of leadership

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Rep. Bost’s condemnation of the in-house insurgency that took place on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 comes too late to absolve him of complicity in this seditious action.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Hypocritical

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I find it completely hypocritical that Rep. Bost would condemn as un-American the actions of a mob seeking to overthrow the results of a free and fair election in order to keep President Trump in power.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: How sad for our country

Letter to the Editor: After almost 400,000 of our citizens have died due to the coronavirus and our economy is tanking, all Bost and Trump can think about or do is focus on an election that Trump lost by more than 7 million votes.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: What more will it take?

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Is the U.S. going to wait any longer to remove Donald Trump from office? Are the actions of last Wednesday insufficient to show that he is incapable of holding the powerful office of president? If so, what more will it take?

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A disgrace

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost doesn't get to say the violence is "unacceptable and un-American" after spending the last two months supporting the president's lies about the legitimacy of the election that stoked the mob.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Tainted

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: We must never ever forget those who courageously stood with democracy in this dark hour and those who disgracefully stood against it.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Abolish the Electoral College

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Taking the state electors and Congress out of the process will insure its the people's majority, not politicians who determine election outcomes. Having politicians involved is like putting a fox in the hen house.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News