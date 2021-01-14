Voice of the Reader: Vote them out

To the Editor:
Once, as a staff member to Congressman Paul Simon, a time when staff members were rarely allowed on the floor of the House, I had the opportunity and honor of being there for the passage of a key piece of legislation. It was an awesome and unforgettable experience. So last week, when I saw rioters sitting in the chair of the presiding officer, while some congressmen and women cowered in the balcony and on the floor, I was overwhelmed with anger and bitterness by these events.
So, let me express those feelings in the following way (with deep apologies to A. Lincoln):
With malice toward all
And charity toward none,
Send those criminals
To Guantanamo!
Let me also include in this the 140 members of the House who perpetrated the myth that the election of Biden was a hoax, this encouraging the rioters ... and that includes Congressman Bost. These members violated their oath of office to uphold the constitution. They should be voted out of office.
Allen Cissell
Carbondale