Voice of the Reader: Vote yes for Pope County Unit Road District

To the Editor:

A county having less than 500,000 inhabitants may be organized into a county unit road district. Pope county in 2010 had 4,470 inhabitants. The county superintendent of highways (engineer), under the general supervision of the county commissioners, will construct, repair, maintain, and supervise all personnel and activities of all county district roads.

Massac, Hardin, Johnson, Williamson, Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Perry and Calhoun counties have unit road districts.

This would put a professional engineer in charge of the road system. There would be coordination of projects on a countywide basis. By combining personnel and equipment, countywide our roads would be maintained at a higher level. It would give our county commissioners an opportunity to be county commissioners for all of Pope county.

Our roads can be better. We can be better.

Please vote "YES" for Unit Road District.

Lon Hemphill

Golconda

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0