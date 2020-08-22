Voice of the Reader: Voting dilemma

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voting dilemma

To the Editor:

Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops in his effort to steal the next election. He is no longer even trying to keep his efforts under wraps, as evidenced by what is happening at the USPS.

His lackey (and big-time financial supporter), Louis DeJoy, was appointed Postmaster General without any previous experience with the USPS. DeJoy began pulling out letter collection boxes around the country and is removing 671 mail-sorting machines, each capable of sorting more than 30,000 pieces of mail per hour.

What other reason could there be for doing this other than to intentionally slow delivery time? This will not save money. And Trump has openly stated that he will not approve the USPS’ need for an infusion of funds, pointing out at the same time that if they don’t get the needed money, “that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

With the country’s current pandemic situation, going to the polls in the traditional way is dicey at best, and mail-in voting is the logical alternative. But it is apparent that Trump is already sabotaging our ability to utilize this resource.