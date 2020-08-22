Voice of the Reader: Voting dilemma

Voting dilemma
To the Editor:
Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops in his effort to steal the next election. He is no longer even trying to keep his efforts under wraps, as evidenced by what is happening at the USPS.
His lackey (and big-time financial supporter), Louis DeJoy, was appointed Postmaster General without any previous experience with the USPS. DeJoy began pulling out letter collection boxes around the country and is removing 671 mail-sorting machines, each capable of sorting more than 30,000 pieces of mail per hour.
What other reason could there be for doing this other than to intentionally slow delivery time? This will not save money. And Trump has openly stated that he will not approve the USPS’ need for an infusion of funds, pointing out at the same time that if they don’t get the needed money, “that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
With the country’s current pandemic situation, going to the polls in the traditional way is dicey at best, and mail-in voting is the logical alternative. But it is apparent that Trump is already sabotaging our ability to utilize this resource.
This assault on the democratic process cannot stand. I urge all readers to write to their congressmen and women, demanding the removal of DeJoy from his position and full funding of the USPS. Once the election is over, we can go back to addressing the long-term issues around solvency, but we must see this fundamental right to cast our vote carried out.
Jim Renshaw
Carbondale
The good ones
To the Editor:
I want to thank Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes for taking quick action to clarify the vote-by-mail process.
The county website allows voters to request a mail-in ballot by clicking on the “voter lookup” button. That wasn’t initially clear, but after I sent a note, she responded to me by email and changed the web page the next day!
Let’s support our public servants and others leading us in these challenging times by being kind in our feedback and communication. The good ones will respond and do their best.
Deborah Browne
Carbondale
Service
To the Editor:
The other day, I wanted to mail a check. In the morning I put the envelope in our mailbox and lifted the little red flag, expecting that it would be picked up when our mail was delivered around noon, as usual.
My envelope was never picked up. I have talked to others on our street and they confirmed that they did not have any mail service that day.
Doesn’t USPS stand for United States Postal Service, not U.S. Postal Business?
Just another reason not to vote for Donald Trump.
Carolyn Hooker
Carbondale
