Voice of the Reader: Wake up Mike!

To the Editor:

In Representative Mike Bost’s newsletter dated Aug. 8, 2021, he reports on a survey he took on the voters’ opinion about the advisability of wearing face masks in confined spaces. The close vote against masking evidently supported his pre-conceived conviction, as he said, "Over the past year, we've learned that local officials, when armed with accurate safety information, can and should be empowered to make decisions that reflect the unique health and safety needs of their communities."

I would like Rep. Bost to cite the empirical studies that leads him to this opinion. I refer to it as an opinion, because that is just what it is - science tells us with solid data to support it that facemasks do inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. I remind him first that the vast majority of his constituents are not experts in virology, and neither is he. If the question were about the safety of a bridge that voters drive over every day, would a survey on whether to fix the bridge be sufficient, or should we rely on the engineers who evaluate it?