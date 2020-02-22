Voice of the Reader: Wake up

To the Editor:

Wake up. The proposed Trump budget will have cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the EPA.

Lies? Fake news? Then let the Senate have open hearings on the proposed budget. All of us will then see exactly what the proposals are.

We elect members of Congress to represent us, let them do it. Nearly everyone I know will be affected by cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike will be affected by cuts to clean air and water regulations and legislation. Pay attention. Read and listen to more than one news outlet.

Marlene Koerner

Herrin

