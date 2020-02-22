Voice of the Reader: Wake up
Voice of the Reader: Wake up

To the Editor:

Wake up. The proposed Trump budget will have cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the EPA.

Lies? Fake news? Then let the Senate have open hearings on the proposed budget. All of us will then see exactly what the proposals are.

We elect members of Congress to represent us, let them do it. Nearly everyone I know will be affected by cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike will be affected by cuts to clean air and water regulations and legislation. Pay attention. Read and listen to more than one news outlet.

Marlene Koerner

Herrin

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Survey our graduates

Letter to the Editor: What we need is a survey of Illinois employers and college faculty on the performance of public school graduates. And, why not fund school districts according to performance.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Still work to be done

Letter to the Editor: As we celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage in 2020, the League of Women Voters is fortunate to have thousands of dedicated members in hundreds of chapters across the nation.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Support

Letter to the Editor: These lessons point to the need for the U.S. government to maintain its funding of programs designed to support global health systems.

