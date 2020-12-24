Voice of the Reader: We are all in this together

To the Editor:

I would like to offer my perspective about the coronavirus. This virus has wreaked havoc on the entire world. In this country alone, hundreds of thousands have lost their lives due to the pandemic. Millions more have become ill. And, of course, the economic impact has had a devastating effect on millions of workers, as well as small-business owners.

However, notwithstanding these incontrovertible facts, many have bought into misinformation that has succeeded in undermining the fight against the pandemic. Sadly, some politicians have been the biggest purveyors of these transgressions. This has led to more uncertainty and division in an already fragile political climate.

The most effective remedy to the spread of misinformation is the absorption of information from several reputable sources. I submit to you that social media is not one of them. Unfortunately, that seems to be the primary venue for the spread of alternative facts. (I have a more abrasive term in mind.) Even something as innocuous as mask-wearing has become a point of contention. Despite the fact that mask-wearing has been proven by many independent studies to greatly mitigate the spread of the virus. And I have to say that I’m more than a little dismayed by the lack of mask-wearing in our area.