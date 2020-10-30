Voice of the Reader: We are all on the same team

To the Editor:
In spite of all the turmoil in this country, we all play to win for the same team that we might call Team America. And we clearly have our differences that make it difficult to play together. Some of of these differences are deeply partisan. However, we believe we can work on overcoming our differences through nonviolent communication and action. This election offers us a chance to air our views and acknowledge our differences in nonviolent ways.
The following are some examples of what we can do:
• Listening posts can be set up in public places, churches, and homes where the goal would be simply to listen to the other's point of view not to change them.
• Lay down our “in your face” posters and flags so that “disarmed” we can see each other as fellow human beings and neighbors.
• Organize peaceful gatherings featuring music, poetry, and speeches focused on our values and not the “enemy."
• Show our patriotism by together sharing food, clothing, and funds with those who are without.
• If we have grievances against the government or political policies, write letters, hold sit-ins, petition, or withhold our taxes and cooperation even if it means getting arrested.
• Participate in nonviolent training so that our actions will stay focused and disciplined and we will know how to handle disrupters, provocateurs, or abusive law enforcement.
• Study the issues so that we know the facts and do not fall prey to false information, rumors, or propaganda.
• Also study the many ways nonviolent communication and action can be employed. The Internet makes available lists of strategies and tactics some of which will be helpful for us.
Wherever an individual or group is coming from, serious soul-searching needs to take place to make sure we are interacting with honesty and genuine concern for peace and justice in our community. In the end, nonviolence is not for the weak or proud. It takes guts to go down this path. But we believe we can still be ourselves, and if we play fair and square, there's a darn good chance we can get some wins for that team we call America.
Judy Ashby
Hugh Muldoon
Carbondale
