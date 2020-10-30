Voice of the Reader: We are all on the same team

To the Editor:

In spite of all the turmoil in this country, we all play to win for the same team that we might call Team America. And we clearly have our differences that make it difficult to play together. Some of of these differences are deeply partisan. However, we believe we can work on overcoming our differences through nonviolent communication and action. This election offers us a chance to air our views and acknowledge our differences in nonviolent ways.

The following are some examples of what we can do:

• Listening posts can be set up in public places, churches, and homes where the goal would be simply to listen to the other's point of view not to change them.

• Lay down our “in your face” posters and flags so that “disarmed” we can see each other as fellow human beings and neighbors.

• Organize peaceful gatherings featuring music, poetry, and speeches focused on our values and not the “enemy."

• Show our patriotism by together sharing food, clothing, and funds with those who are without.