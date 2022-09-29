Voice of the Reader: We are lucky

Your recent coverage — front page Saturday, Sept. 24 — of heart disease in Southern Illinois prompts me to tell my own heart story. Actually, this is less about my heart than about the TAVR team of Dr. Malasana, Dr. Cherukuri, Nurse Steph Kellie, et al, who replaced my faulty aortic valve with a new bio valve via femoral artery, a procedure performed in Carbondale by Dr. Malasana's team since 2018 I believe. This procedure is miraculous, that it is done in my town, Carbondale, is even more so. Briefly, I am in hospital at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and out at 10:30 a.m. following day. The worst and only pain: needle sticks for IV and lab work. True! I have a new valve, energy, oxygen, long gone in my 77-year, 8-month old life and all of that thanks to Dr. Malasana and his TAVR team. They are overworked, as it seems everyone at hospital is, so I am endlessly grateful that they choose to help us, Southern Illinoisans. WE ARE LUCKY.