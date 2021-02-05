Voice of the Reader: We can do this

To the Editor:

Last week, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 1 through 7 Gun Violence Survivors Week. This week, cities across America are raising awareness about gun violence and honoring the lives stolen by gun violence. Carbondale has already mourned the loss of many of its own to gun violence, and this proclamation recognizes the trauma and the impact on our communities in Southern Illinois.

By early February 2021, more Americans are killed with guns than are killed in our peer countries in an entire calendar year. Every year, nearly 39,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence and nearly 85,000 more are shot and wounded. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.

The proclamation includes this statement: “We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our communities safe.”