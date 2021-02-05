 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: We can do this
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: We can do this

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Last week, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 1 through 7 Gun Violence Survivors Week. This week, cities across America are raising awareness about gun violence and honoring the lives stolen by gun violence. Carbondale has already mourned the loss of many of its own to gun violence, and this proclamation recognizes the trauma and the impact on our communities in Southern Illinois.

By early February 2021, more Americans are killed with guns than are killed in our peer countries in an entire calendar year. Every year, nearly 39,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence and nearly 85,000 more are shot and wounded. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.

The proclamation includes this statement: “We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our communities safe.”

And the “we” includes many — all of the caring people of Carbondale who see the pain of gun violence and see the promise of a changed future. We are especially grateful to Carbondale Interfaith Council, Carbondale NAACP, Carbondale United, Carbondale 360, and the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition for standing with us to endorse this proclamation.

Together, we can do this.

Join the Southern Illinois Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America by texting READY to 64433.

Jane Otte

Marion

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Trump disqualified

Letter to the Editor: I have just read Roger Eddy's hodgepodge of thoughts about the impeachment of the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. It is so obfuscating as to render the reader to smack his head, and say, "What?"

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank you, JCHD

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I really want to praise the Jackson County Health Department on the setup for the COVID-19 vaccinations. The system worked like a well-oiled machine.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Efficient

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: My wife and I got the first COVID-19 vaccination at the Pavilion on Wednesday. In and out in 30 minutes with an appointment scheduled for the second shot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News