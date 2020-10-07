Voice of the Reader: We deserve better

To the Editor:

The federal government spends trillions of dollars on social security, Medicare, defense and safety net programs. We all want our first responders funded so they can protect our safety and welfare. A functioning society needs to fund scientific and medical research. We need and use interstates, bridges, parks and recreational areas. We send our children to public schools. Many of us work for local, state or federal government agencies. We rely on federal help if there is a natural disaster. We support our military and help for our veterans.

All of these services are paid for by the American taxpayer. No one enjoys paying taxes, but as a citizen it is our responsibility. A responsibility that most people, especially working people, accept. Unfortunately, the president of the United States finds a way out of it. His supporters will defend his actions by quipping “He’s just being smart.” Really? This is a man who claims to “put America first,” but won’t even pay his fair share of taxes! In 2016, most part-time working college students paid more than $750 to the IRS.