Voice of the Reader: We hope you will join us

To the Editor:

Three previous Presidents since 1995 could not move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Trump did it in just months.

Many thought CEOs would continue to move their factories overseas. Trump brought many back.

Many ridiculed his plan to regenerate the economy, including former President Obama — "What's he going to do; wave a magic wand?" Trump did it, cutting taxes and regulations, which helped businesses expand and helped reduce unemployment to historic lows among minorities and women.

Many feared the militant boastings of the North Korean dictator. Trump shut him up.

Many thought the vicious terrorists Soleimani and al-Baghdadi were untouchable. Trump eliminated both.

Many were accustomed to our backseat role in energy production. Trump made us No. 1 worldwide.

Many vigorously oppose the wall on the U.S./Mexican border. Trump's getting it built.