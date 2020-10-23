Voice of the Reader: We hope you will join us

To the Editor:
Three previous Presidents since 1995 could not move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Trump did it in just months.
Many thought CEOs would continue to move their factories overseas. Trump brought many back.
Many ridiculed his plan to regenerate the economy, including former President Obama — "What's he going to do; wave a magic wand?" Trump did it, cutting taxes and regulations, which helped businesses expand and helped reduce unemployment to historic lows among minorities and women.
Many feared the militant boastings of the North Korean dictator. Trump shut him up.
Many thought the vicious terrorists Soleimani and al-Baghdadi were untouchable. Trump eliminated both.
Many were accustomed to our backseat role in energy production. Trump made us No. 1 worldwide.
Many vigorously oppose the wall on the U.S./Mexican border. Trump's getting it built.
During the pandemic, Trump stopped flights early on from China and Europe (saving thousands of American lives), organized record production swiftly of ventilators, gowns, and masks, survived the infection himself and continues working with boundless energy and resolve.
Trump has put up with a relentless daily assault from the media, leftists, terrorists, and Hollywood elites with courage and stamina that few, if any, could muster.
Finally, Trump supports Christian families, is our most prolife President ever, and has appointed over 200 conservative federal judges and two (probably three) Supreme Court justices.
My wife and I are voting for President Trump. We hope you will join us.
Stanley A. Tucker
Carbondale
