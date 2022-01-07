Voice of the Reader: We know the drill: Vaccinate, mask and distance.

To the Editor:

I was so proud to see the huge outpouring of support after tornadoes hit Kentucky. Southern Illinois did what Americans do when disaster strikes. We pulled together and did what we could to help.

Imagine what we can do if we pull together to stop COVID-19.

Before you troll me, take a minute.

Ask yourself, what can I do to get things back to normal?

We all want the same things, right? We want to:

• Keep our loved ones, family, friends, and colleagues safe.

• Keep our economy open and rolling.

• Keep schools open.

• Keep healthcare workers and now, our volunteer military, safe.

Think what we can accomplish if we work together. When disaster strikes, Americans don’t sit around and whine or grouse, mope or complain — we act. As a nation, as Americans, as individuals we know the drill: vaccinate, mask, distance.

Mary Ellen Watkin

Cobden

