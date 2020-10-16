Voice of the Reader: We like what we have learned about Sarah Smith

We would like to share what we know about Sarah Smith who is a candidate for the Appellate Court in the 5th District. We aren’t lawyers or judges, but just ordinary citizens, who happen to have met Judge Smith and liked her appeal, drive and determination. We have researched her and found that she has achieved more in her short life than most people twice her age. She works diligently at being a mother, wife, judge, Air National Guard officer (colonel) and now, candidate for the Appellate Court. Wow, what drive! We think she is someone who is honest and has the integrity and reputation for doing the right thing, which isn’t always easy.