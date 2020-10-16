 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: We like what we have learned about Sarah Smith
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: We like what we have learned about Sarah Smith

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

We would like to share what we know about Sarah Smith who is a candidate for the Appellate Court in the 5th District. We aren’t lawyers or judges, but just ordinary citizens, who happen to have met Judge Smith and liked her appeal, drive and determination. We have researched her and found that she has achieved more in her short life than most people twice her age. She works diligently at being a mother, wife, judge, Air National Guard officer (colonel) and now, candidate for the Appellate Court. Wow, what drive! We think she is someone who is honest and has the integrity and reputation for doing the right thing, which isn’t always easy.

It’s been an unusual year for campaigning and through it all, Judge Smith has given her time, reaching out to the voters, staying engaged and listening to people in her very large district. We especially admire someone with such diligence, who by the way just graduated from U.S. Army War College and her patriotism over political partisanship.

We like what we have learned about Judge Sarah Smith and will vote for her on Nov. 3!

Phil and Jan Smith (no relation)

Collinsville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Why did I vote for Lenzi?

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: If you are undecided, I urge you to think carefully about who will better address the serious problems facing our country and the world. Our sustainability on earth and our democracy are in question.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Unitarians endorse fair tax

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Both the Board of Trustees and the Social Action Committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship have endorsed the nonpartisan Fair Tax Amendment that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News