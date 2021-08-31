Voice of the Reader: We must get vaccinated

To the Editor:

I witnessed firsthand COVID’s impact on our region — ten hours waiting for non-COVID emergency treatment in our local emergency room with frontline workers. Their compassion and care got me through pain that one dose of morphine and two of fentanyl could not.

I just received word that a longtime friend is in a local COVID unit. She is unvaccinated. My question: “Why”? The answer: “Just stubborn. I’ll get the shot.” We were in the same hospital, same time and did not know it. Get my drift? Nonvaccinated people diminish access to care for all of us. As numbers escalate, rallies are being held to protect “medical freedoms.” Marion’s “My Body, My Choice” is one such example focusing on employer vaccination mandates as infringements on freedom. The Catholic churches will no longer write letters to employers in support of non-vaccination. Abortion and choice in dying are not medical freedoms for the church. What challenges do these issues pose for the concept of medical freedom for those organizing the Marion rally?