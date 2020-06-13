Voice of the Reader: We must press forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

I wrote this a day before my birthday, May 30, feeling pain, frustration and the seeing the same old behavior that is nourished and nurtured by our country. I cried for many days, a grandmother of many grandsons, an aunt of many nephews, a neighbor to a predominately black neighborhood. In this moment, I had to express myself because it was too much pain in my heart and in my spirit as a senior black woman:

There seems to be a historical relationship between the white man and the black man’s neck. For centuries, white men would lynch black men with a rope around his neck to terminate and suffocate out his life. Was it because he feared his physique, his masculinity, his strength, and how God, the Father had well put this man well together? I believe the Father took a little extra time creating the black man -- from his head to his toe, he is an awesome specimen of might and valor.

The reasons why our black men are attacked, I do not know ... but I do know the historical technique to stop a black man is to go after his neck. The strategy is to wipe out our black men.