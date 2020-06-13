Voice of the Reader: We must press forward

To the Editor:
I wrote this a day before my birthday, May 30, feeling pain, frustration and the seeing the same old behavior that is nourished and nurtured by our country. I cried for many days, a grandmother of many grandsons, an aunt of many nephews, a neighbor to a predominately black neighborhood. In this moment, I had to express myself because it was too much pain in my heart and in my spirit as a senior black woman:
There seems to be a historical relationship between the white man and the black man’s neck. For centuries, white men would lynch black men with a rope around his neck to terminate and suffocate out his life. Was it because he feared his physique, his masculinity, his strength, and how God, the Father had well put this man well together? I believe the Father took a little extra time creating the black man -- from his head to his toe, he is an awesome specimen of might and valor.
The reasons why our black men are attacked, I do not know ... but I do know the historical technique to stop a black man is to go after his neck. The strategy is to wipe out our black men.
I looked up the definition of ”neck” and to my amazement it said, ”The neck is part of the body on many vertebrates that connects the head with the torso and provides the mobility and movements of the head.” And if the neck is placed in compromising position it can cut off the flow of oxygen. I said to myself, "That's it!"
That has always been their strategy, to make black men immobile and irrelevant. And it sickens me to know that this behavior continues to live in our society.
Maybe the world realizes our relevance, upward mobility and strength more than we. Being a mother of daughters and grandmother of 22 grandchildren, I know the attempts against black lives and predominantly black men are many. The virus of slavery did not wipe us out, the virus of lynching did not stop us, the virus of Jim Crow did not overthrow us, virus of inequality did not dehumanize us, the virus of police brutality did not break us, the virus of mass incarceration did not crush us, and the coronavirus will not disconnect us.
When any man cannot live his life because he is so obsessed, bewitched, bewildered, and nocturnally tweet about us ... about you ... oh, black man, you are relevant.
So to the rest of the world, get your knee off our necks.
We pray for justice, and justice now, for the family of the late George Floyd.
We must press forward.
Ginger Rye
Carbondale
