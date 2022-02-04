Voice of the Reader: We need our own party

To the Editor:

Reading John Rutherford and R. Neil Claussen’s letters to the editor, I kept on thinking of that “It’s a Trap!” meme with Admiral Akbar (you know, from Star Wars.)

When folks say the Democratic Party is out-of-touch and elitist they are usually right. When other folks say the Republican Party is bigoted — against queer people, against Black folks, against immigrants, against women — they are also right.

The fact is, both major political parties are run by and for corporate interests, and at the end of the day they don’t really care about working people.

Yes, Donald Trump is a liar, a threat to democracy, and a racist.

But Joe Biden was one of the authors of the (racist) 1994 crime bill that sent millions of working people to jail on often minor charges, disproportionately Black people.

And the Democratic Party was not above using undemocratic tactics to make sure Bernie Sanders lost the primaries in 2016 and 2020.

As long as people keep picking between the “lesser of two evils,” working folks are going to get shafted.

We need to stop trading one unacceptable politician for another unacceptable politician.

We need our own party.

Adam Turl

Carbondale

