Voice of the Reader: We need your help!

To the editor:

Now more than ever, we’re so grateful for people like you who have funded, volunteered, celebrated and advocated for Specialized Equine Services

and Therapeutic Riding through the years. At a time when everything feels uncertain, we find comfort and encouragement knowing that you care about our cause.

While much of the world has stopped, our mission of improving quality of life through the healing power of horses cannot be placed on pause.

While all of us are facing great challenges at this time, we hope that you can find some peace knowing that because of your generosity our programs can continue.

On behalf of all of us at SES, thank you for being a part of our community. We wish you and your family health, safety, and happiness and want you to know that together, we can overcome all things.

Rachelle Gray

Carterville

SES parent and board member

