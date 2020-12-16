Voice of the Reader: We should never forget

The recent shameful law suit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election was rightfully rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. But before this latest outrageous attack on the heart of democratic governance fades into history, it is imperative that we shine the cleansing light of public opinion on those politicians who wholeheartedly supported this blatant attempt to undermine our collective right to choose who will lead us.

In Illinois, only two members of the U.S. House of Representatives publicly backed this assault on democracy and the public should know who they are: one was Darin LaHood of Springfield and the other was Mike Bost of Murphysboro. Actions have consequences, and we should never forget those whose actions were an attempt to destroy the foundations of our democratic society.