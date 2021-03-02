Voice of the Reader: We stand ready

To the Editor:

Illinois is ramping up vaccine administration efforts with the new Federal Retail Pharmacy program and additional doses from the federal government. The goal is to vaccinate people as quickly as possible while ensuring vulnerable and underserved populations have access. As the operator of independent pharmacies in Herrin, Carterville and Carbondale, I have been preparing my facility for months to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses, and I know many of my fellow pharmacists have done the same.

Pharmacists are uniquely equipped to handle vaccine efforts. Every fall, we administer flu vaccines across our communities. We are trusted by our consumers and in some of the hardest-to-reach areas.

What’s more, we have pre-existing relationships with the same entities that are delivering vaccines to Illinois and beyond — health care distributors. For as long as we’ve been in business, pharmacies have relied on distributors to stock our shelves and fill prescriptions, and they’ve always done so safely and efficiently. And now, health care distributors are working with the government to bring vaccine doses to our state so vaccination sites and other medical centers can administer them.