Voice of the Reader: We still need COVID relief

To the Editor:
There is much excitement around the first vaccinations around the country while cases also continue to rise. It gives us hope for an end to this pandemic. However, we still need to do our part until all the vaccinations are given, which includes preventing evictions in the middle of winter which will only make the situation worse.
I call on all of our members of Congress to support a COVID relief bill that includes at least $25 billion in rent relief and a 15% boost in the maximum SNAP benefit.
Sarah Miller
University City, Missouri
