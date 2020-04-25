Voice of the Reader: We're in this together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

For more than a month now, Illinois residents and small business owners have followed the necessary public health recommendations to stay home in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. During these unprecedented times, Illinoisans have stepped up to do what they can to protect their loved ones and their communities.

Now, residents are being asked to continue that fight through May 30 as the governor has extended his stay-at-home order for another 30 days.

I was pleased the governor’s stay-at-home extension contained recommendations submitted by Senate Republicans that will ease some of the onerous restrictions on small businesses, essential health care procedures, and state parks. This will allow residents the opportunity to avail themselves of these activities and services while maintaining the proper social-distancing protocols.

However, one area not included in this extension was a regional, phased-in reopening of our state. Downstate communities, while following the proper social distancing guidelines, are not seeing the same number of cases, but they're suffering just the same (and if not more) economically.