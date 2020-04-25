Voice of the Reader: We're in this together
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: We're in this together

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

For more than a month now, Illinois residents and small business owners have followed the necessary public health recommendations to stay home in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. During these unprecedented times, Illinoisans have stepped up to do what they can to protect their loved ones and their communities.

Now, residents are being asked to continue that fight through May 30 as the governor has extended his stay-at-home order for another 30 days.

I was pleased the governor’s stay-at-home extension contained recommendations submitted by Senate Republicans that will ease some of the onerous restrictions on small businesses, essential health care procedures, and state parks. This will allow residents the opportunity to avail themselves of these activities and services while maintaining the proper social-distancing protocols.

However, one area not included in this extension was a regional, phased-in reopening of our state. Downstate communities, while following the proper social distancing guidelines, are not seeing the same number of cases, but they're suffering just the same (and if not more) economically.

Thirty days is a long time, and the governor has said the peak could be reached by the end of this month or early May. He must continue to monitor the data with the hope that we can ease restrictions before his May 30 deadline if it is safe to do so. Until there is a vaccination, we need to realize COVID-19 is our new normal. As a result, it is imperative we address how all businesses, essential or otherwise, are allowed to open and operate safely.

Our residents have been diligently doing their part to fight the COVID-19 virus. Now, it is incumbent on their elected leaders, and most importantly, their governor, to put forward a plan to re-open our state. I stand ready and willing to work together, in a bipartisan way, to show the people of Illinois that we’re in this together.

Bill Brady

Senate Republican Leader

Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Let's change things

Letter to the Editor: Today the pandemic we face is scary, but if we look at the economic calamity we are facing, we might decide this is an opportunity we should take to change our system.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: What are you doing?

Letter to the Editor: In the meantime, what are you doing to flatten the curve? What are you doing to turn this crisis into some kind of a positive for our community and the planet? 

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Stimulus and self-promotion

Letter to the Editor: The president has taken the unprecedented step of having his own name printed on the treasury stimulus checks. It's as if the money was somehow coming from him, turning the stimulus into a campaign promotion.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Local support

Letter to the Editor: During these difficult times, we can all find comfort in knowing that the dedication, determination and innovative spirit of our manufacturers will help us tackle our challenges head-on.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: More precautions

Letter to the Editor: For us, it's not possible to stand six feet away from your customer for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. So we must go to extra lengths to ensure the safety of our clients and ourselves.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Essential

Letter to the Editor: Though “Keep It In the Ground” groups no doubt object, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place executive order designates the oil and natural gas industry as essential for good reason.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News