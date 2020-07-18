Voice of the Reader: What a great accomplishment

Community policing is such a great thing for all. Fortunately members of Black, White, and many races of people have agreed that all lives matter. The local and state representatives of NAACP, local and political leaders of Carbondale, Carbondale law enforcement, Southern Illinois University and so many others of Influence have agreed to communication and policies to hopefully establish peace and order that may reduce racial tension and division in the future that lies ahead. Will other communities, towns, cities, counties, states, etc. follow the protocol that Carbondale Illinois has done? Maybe some have already done such and if not then please take note; this may be the avenue for America to build on. I believe most of us may agree that it is certainly a step in the right direction.