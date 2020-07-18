Voice of the Reader: What a great accomplishment
To the Editor:

To the Editor:

Community policing is such a great thing for all. Fortunately members of Black, White, and many races of people have agreed that all lives matter. The local and state representatives of NAACP, local and political leaders of Carbondale, Carbondale law enforcement, Southern Illinois University and so many others of Influence have agreed to communication and policies to hopefully establish peace and order that may reduce racial tension and division in the future that lies ahead. Will other communities, towns, cities, counties, states, etc. follow the protocol that Carbondale Illinois has done? Maybe some have already done such and if not then please take note; this may be the avenue for America to build on. I believe most of us may agree that it is certainly a step in the right direction.

America as we know today is conflicted with a deadly virus facing all, foreign countries abroad wishing harm and dissolve to the USA — the greatest empire and economy in the world. Equality, gender, race, etc. is a contentious area that all Americans and immigrants residing here must face. Our country's enemies are enjoying and promoting this sort of violence that will certainly destroy us from within if we allow it to happen. These areas of conflict can only lead to further destruction of our America. There must be an open communication and resolve from coast to coast and border to border for a resolution. America was built on challenges such as these throughout it's history. We can and must overcome such present challenges and place them in our history as achievements.

First and far most is that public/private education of all children and adults should be an emphasis of our society. Perhaps included in this education of basic courses we should establish a opportunity to learn the basic Chapters of Law of each state that will provide the knowledge that disobedience of law will result in fines, periods of imprisonment in a penal institution, and the record of criminal behavior may have on the future of individuals. If this opportunity of learning basic law was included in primary and secondary education it would perhaps at least give knowledge and make a whole different outcome in the future of some or many lives.

Carbondale is on the right track to "adapt and overcome." Now is the right time for America to get on the Carbondale train and follow the tracks.

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

