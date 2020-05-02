Voice of the Reader: What a wonderful country
Voice of the Reader: What a wonderful country

To the Editor:

Father Time seems to have come to a near standstill in our nation today. COVID-19 has put a hold on everything. But the clock is still ticking.

Old Stone Face in the Shawnee National Forest still stands and looks across fields that will soon be planted. Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park maintains its natural beauty along with many other natural wonders in our nation. The arrival of spring brings with it the sounds of birds singing, babies being born, and wildlife (overall) as healthy as they have been for many years. Trees, green grass and flowers are saying hello to all. Church bells still ring, prayers are being answered, and a street light nearby reminds all that we are at home with peace and the love of families, neighbor, and friends.

Our nation's capitol remains majestic, administers the laws, and serves the people of our nation from sea to shining sea. Our soldiers wear uniforms, stand proud and are committed to protect this nation, "Under God, with Liberty and Justice for All." Our military stands ready to protect our allies from enemies foreign and abroad. Persons living in all states and territories of the USA will adapt and survive this pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

Eventually, the days will once again be speeding by as people rush from place to place and event to event. Please try to take time to relax and enjoy these moments when the world has slowed a bit. Please stay home, stay safe, and relish this significantly quieter time with God, family, yourself and the beauty of nature.

Father Time may have slowed a bit, but how fast is your time clock clicking?

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

