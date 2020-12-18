Voice of the Reader: What an embarrassment

To the Editor:

What an embarrassment for Southern Illinois that Rep. Mike Bost would choose to sign to support that joke of a lawsuit from Texas that the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected ... that he would deliberately perpetuate these lies and conspiracies to his own constituents. He is supposed to represent ALL of us, not just those he feels he needs to appease for their votes.

Rep. Bost advocated overturning a FREE and FAIR election — a clearly open attempt to overthrow democracy — because his preferred candidate lost. I cannot think of a more undemocratic action. He owes the voters in this district an explanation. His responses to the Southern Illinoisan newspaper were nonsense. He is willing to disenfranchise millions of his fellow Americans based on LIES and conspiracy theories. Really?? Where are they in the courts now — 59 losses? It is pathetic.

None of the people who supported that lawsuit — NOT A ONE — can ever again honestly claim to believe in freedom, democracy, or constitutional government. All they believe in is their own divine right to rule, no matter what the people say. He should be ashamed, but I sincerely doubt that is an emotion of which he is capable.