Voice of the Reader: What are they thinking?

To the Editor:

The expert marksmanship displayed at the Grand American is something that many folks in Southern Illinois enjoy and benefit from. The event has continued to bring in a good deal of financial gain for Southern Illinois. To lose it will cost our region greatly. An estimated 1,000 people attend the Grand American, and the event brings in $250 million.

What in the heck are you thinking, Gov. Pritzker, IDNR, etc.?

Last month, the Hogrock motorcycle rally was attended by 10,000 plus people on the eastern side of Southern Illinois. Where was Gov. Pritzker when Hardin County residents asked officials to shut it down? Even the owner of the ferry from Kentucky to Illinois was told to expect delays.

Well folks, my question is this: Would you prefer the Grand American or the Hogrock festival?

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

