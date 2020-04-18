Voice of the Reader: What are you doing?
To the Editor:

I’m so tired of people dwelling on the COVID-19 coulda, woulda, shoulda.

Dr. Fauci said as much recently. Of course, if we would have acted faster, then there would be fewer deaths. Duh. And of course, the pandemic writing has been on the wall for probably 20 years. And of course, it just so happens that Donald Trump is the least presidential of any recent president, which leads him to claim no responsibility and demand all the praise.

Those are givens, known facts. But still, Trump did, and is doing, some version of what needed to be done. And no amount of crystal-ball gazing will reveal how quickly Obama or Bush or Clinton would have responded or how much better (or worse) they would have handled things.

Look, I wish that almost anyone but Trump were president, but armchair quarterbacking his handling of this pandemic is a colossal waste of time. Leave it to the historians to tell this story and draw conclusions.

In the meantime, what are you doing to flatten the curve? What are you doing to turn this crisis into some kind of a positive for our community and the planet? What are you doing to help folks who don’t have the time, energy or money to coulda, woulda, shoulda?

Mike Baltz

Carbondale

