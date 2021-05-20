Voice of the Reader: What do we say to our kids?

To the Editor:

I was horrified by what unfolded Jan. 6. In my 50 plus years, I never expected to see members of Congress cowering in fear from a mob of U.S. citizens who literally climbed the walls and broke into the Capitol like a bunch of savages, all to overturn an election. To describe what happened as chaos or a stain and a disgrace is charity.

We should ALL be ashamed Jan. 6 happened.

What might have occurred had rioters located Nancy Pelosi or AOC, or laid hands on the electors' ballots? Would those of us on the right tolerate a murder in the capitol? How about a rape or a kidnapping? Are we ok with a bonfire on the House floor, literally burning democracy up for sport?

We need a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. If nothing else, it's a way to draw a line and tell the world - "there's a bottom to our politics." But no, we can go deeper apparently. Only 35 Republicans voted for the commission. Rep. Bost was not one of them.

I ask us all - what kind of country is this if we won't even investigate an attack of the Capitol? What's the point of running for office if you won't defend the right to serve? How do you go about your business and tell your staff - next time the mob comes, you're on your own?